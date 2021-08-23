Grass Lake Triple Homicide

From Jackson County Sheriff

Sheriff Gary Schuette reports on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 at 5:50 a.m., Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff along with Michigan State Police (Jackson Post) responded to the 4900 block of Fishville Rd in Grass Lake Township for a report of shooting victims located inside of a residence.

Deputies arrived to find an 80-year-old male, a 70-year-old male, and a 70-year-old male deceased from apparent gunshots.

The Jackson Major Crimes Unit consisting of Michigan State Police, Jackson Police, Blackman Township Public Safety, and Jackson Sheriff’s Office, was activated and are currently following investigative leads.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at 517 768-7931 or Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517 483-7867(STOP)

For further information, please contact Sheriff Gary Schuette at 517-768-7921.