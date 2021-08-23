UPDATE: Grass Lake Triple Homicide

From Jackson County Sheriff

Sheriff Gary Schuette reports on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 at 5:50 a.m., Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff along with Michigan State Police (Jackson Post) responded to the 4900 block of Fishville Rd in Grass Lake Township for a report of shooting victims located inside of a residence.

Deputies arrived to find three residents of the home deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The residents are Delmar Eugene Fraley an 80-year-old white male, Edward John Kantzler a 70-year-old white male, and Michael George Pauli a 70-year-old white male. The Jackson Major Crimes Unit consisting of Michigan State Police, Jackson Police, Blackman Township Public Safety, and Jackson Sheriff’s Office, was activated and are currently following investigative leads.

A possible suspect has been identified: Zacharie Scott Borton, a 43-year-old white male, who was staying at the residence, but now is missing. In addition, Edward Kantzler’s vehicle, a 2006 Ford Explorer bearing Michigan Registration EDH 1595 was stolen from the residence.

Zacharie Scott Borton. Photo: Jackson Co Sheriff Facebook

It is believed that Borton may be driving the Ford Explorer. Borton is currently wanted by Grand Rapids Police for one count of felonious assault, and one count of discharging a firearm into a building.

Anyone who sees Borton or the 2006 Ford Explorer is asked to call 911 immediately. Do not approach Borton, he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at 517 768-7931 or Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517 483-7867(STOP)

For further information, please contact Sheriff Gary Schuette at 517-768-7921.