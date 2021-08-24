8-24-2021 9:37am
Chelsea Tennis Improves to 7-0 on the Season
The Chelsea tennis team remained undefeated on the season after sweeping Bedford and Milan 8-0 Monday.
Going 2-0 on the day in singles were Hunter Napieralski (1), Lucas Hopkins (2), Mason Strach (3), and Evan Grudzinski (4).
Landon Napieralski/Joshua O'Brien (1), Jack Murray/James Murray (2), and Joe Michael/Quinn Tjerangel (3) each went 2-0 in doubles competition. Colin Wacker/Mason Struk and Evan Sing/J.P. Chinavare each picked up wins at four-doubles.