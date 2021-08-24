CPD Weekly Report 08-24-21

From CPD

Incident #: 21-1445

Location: 200 block of W. Middle Street

Date: August 16, 2021

Time: 6:00 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer took a complaint by phone regarding larceny that had occurred earlier in the day. The complainant stated that they had some guests over

to their house to visit. At some point, the suspect a 42-year-old Jackson man was found to have

taken two sets of keys belonging to a car and a motorcycle. The victim also reported that $120.00 in cash was also taken from the victim’s purse. At the time of the complaint, the suspect was no longer on the scene.