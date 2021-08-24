Chelsea Field Hockey Blanks Brighton in Opener

The Chelsea field hockey team kicked off 2021 with a 2-0 shutout of Brighton Monday night.

Nina Faupel and Elizabeth Lane teamed for the shutout in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea struck early when Lia Spink fired in a shot on a corner from Makayla Kegerreis for a 1-0 lead.

Kegerreis would make it 2-0 with a penalty stroke in the second half and that is all Chelsea would need as they posted the shutout.

The Bullogs will host Father Gabriel Richard Wednesday night at 7:00 in the home opener.

The JV team posted a 4-0 shutout of Brighton Monday.

Abbie Nye found the net twice to lead the Bulldogs against Brighton. Teresa Smith and Arianna Reginaldo scored single goals for Chelsea.