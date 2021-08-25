North Star Reach 5K Run to Raise Funds for Campers with Serious Medical Conditions

From North Star Reach

North Star Reach, the local medical specialty camp for children with serious illnesses and their families, will host a 5K fun run/walk at its 105-acre campus in Pinckney on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The scenic course winds through woods, wetlands and along the shores of Patterson Lake. All proceeds will go directly to North Star Reach, a nonprofit that offers year-round camps and programs to support children living with chronic and life-threatening illnesses and their caregivers and family members, all at no charge to them.

Since 2016, North Star Reach, together with generous donors and volunteers, has positively impacted the lives of more than 4,000 children and their family members through in-person camp experiences and year-round virtual programs.

“We’re excited to welcome runners from the local community to our beautiful campus,” says Race Director Colleen Triezenberg, who is also Program Director at North Star Reach. “Whether you run or walk the 5K or participate in our virtual race, the results are the same: You’re making a difference by raising funds for programs to help children living with serious illnesses and their families during a time when they need connection and community more than ever.”

Featuring a campy and spirited theme, “Interstellar 5K Trail Run” runners will be recognized as Moose-tronauts (a playful twist on the camp’s mascot), and top fundraisers will receive a gift basket with cool camp swag, including an exclusive t-shirt, tote bag, baseball cap and sweatshirt. Corporate sponsorships are also available. Points of interest along the way will feature cheer stations and volunteers in space costumes.

The event will follow State of Michigan COVID-19 regulations. A limited number of race spots are available. To learn more and to register, visit https://bit.ly/NSR5KRun To learn more about North Star Reach’s upcoming free programs in support of families caring for children with chronic illnesses, visit www.northstarreach.org

About North Star Reach

Located on 105 scenic acres of rolling hills and waterfront in Pickney, Michigan, North Star Reach is a medical specialty camp that serves kids with chronic and life-threatening health challenges and their family members, all at no charge to them. The state-of-the-art health center is staffed by medical professionals from leading hospitals and medical centers throughout the Great Lakes region. North Star Reach is also a member of the prestigious SeriousFun Children’s Network (SFCN). Founded by legendary actor and philanthropist Paul Newman in 1988, SFCN is now a global network of 30 camps and programs for children with special medical needs. As a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization, North Star Reach is independently managed and funded and entirely dependent on private donations to serve every camper free of charge. Learn more at our main website, and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Photo by Quino Al on Unsplash