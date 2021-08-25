Forest Fire Continues to Burn on Isle Royale

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Michigan’s Isle Royale in the northwest corner of Laker Superior is on fire.

The National Park Service announced that the approximately 200-acre Horne Fire, which began August 10, is now 15% contained. The cause of the fire is suspected at this time to be lightning.

The current fire is less than 0.2% of the island. Isle Royale’s landmass is 132,018 acres or 209 square miles. The entire park covers 894 square miles, including the surrounding waters. The main island is 45 miles long by nine miles at its widest spot. Its name is a bit of a misnomer. Isle Royale National Park is an archipelago of more than 450 islands ranging from a nubbin of rock to larger, inhabitable parcels.

View of the Horne Fire from the air attack plane used for fire suppression. The NPS is working to contain the fire to the east of the Duncan Bay/Tobin Harbor Portage Trail and extinguish the fire on Minong Island.

Isle Royale, named by early French explorers to honor their patrons, was designated a national park in 1940. Besides its isolation and fame for being one of the least-visited national parks in the U.S., Isle Royle is home to the longest-running predator-prey study in the world. Ecologists have studied the wolves and moose on the island since 1958.

See article: The Wolves and Moose of Michigan’s Isle Royale Battle for Survival

Ninety-five percent of Isle Royale is a designated Wildland Fire Use Zone. In these areas, lightning-caused fires can burn, allowing fire to remain an ecological force on the island. Human-caused fires are suppressed as well as any fire that threatens structures or public safety.

Isle Royale is no stranger to wildfires. From 1940 to 1965, records show lightning started an average of one fire each year. In 1936, the island experienced a fire near Siskiwit Bay that burned 27,000 acres. Following the fire, three fire towers were built, of which only one, the Ojibway tower, remains on the Greenstone Ridge.

Civilian Conservation Corps battling the 1936 blaze burning through green timber. Photo credit: NPS/National Visual Inventory Cards 30-016

In response to the current Horne Fire, the National Park Service reports that crews from the National Park Service, Hiawatha National Forest, and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa have responded to the fire. Their work includes patrols in Tobin Harbor to protect historic structures. One outhouse was burned in the fire on Minong Island, but no other structures have been damaged at this time.

Air support is coordinated through the National Wildfire Coordinating Groups with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to provide surveillance and monitoring. Fixed-wing aircraft are being used as needed to provide additional confirmation of the fire size and spread. Single Engine Air Tankers conducted water-drops on hot spots earlier this week.

Popular with backpackers, kayakers, and canoers, most of Isle Royale remains open to visitors. The park has 170 miles of hiking trails with 36 campgrounds, many on the shore of Lake Superior. In addition to paddling Superior’s waters between the archipelago’s islands, Isle Royale offers six inland lakes also popular with paddlers.

To stay updated on the Horne Fire, visit https://www.nps.gov/isro/index.htm

Article source: National Park Service