Chelsea Tennis Rolls to Three Wins

The early season roll continued for the Chelsea tennis team as the Bulldogs swept a home quad Tuesday and improved to 10-0 on the season.

The Bulldogs dropped just three matches in wins over South Lyon East, Tecumseh, and Ypsilanti Lincoln.

The doubles teams went 9-0 with Evan Sing/Evan Grudzinski (1), Keegan Van Batavia/Owen McCulloch (2), J.P. Chinavare/Luke Tropea (3), and Jordan Jedele (4) each went 3-0 on the day.

Jack Murray went 3-0 at three singles, while Lane Ford (1), Joe Michael (2), and Julien Korner (4) each went 2-1 on the day.