Chelsea Tennis Improves to 11-0 on season

The Chelsea tennis team made it 11 straight wins after blowing by Jackson Northwest 7-1 Wednesday.

The Bulldogs swept the singles matches with Ryan Fredrickson winning 6-1, 6-4 at one-singles, Joe Michael 6-4, 6-4 at two singles, Jack Murray 7-6(2) 6-1 at thrree-singles, and Luke Tropea 7-5, 6-3 at four-singles.

Doubles wins went to Keegan Van Batavia/Owen Mcculloch 6-3, 6-1 at two-doubles, Evan Sing/J.P. Chiavare 6-1/6-2 at three-doubles, and Chase Seaberg/Zachary Sing 6-3, 6-4 at four-doubles.