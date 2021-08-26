Chelsea Girls' Golf Wins Adrian Invite

The Chelsea girls' golf team came home with some hardware Tuesday as the Bulldogs won the Adrian Maples Invitational.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 408 to beat out Adrian with 422. Lincoln was third with 428.

Anna Reisner fired an 89 to lead Chelsea followed by Maggie Baldwin with 97.

Andi Evers shot 109, Maggie Baldwin 113, and Sara Martin 121.

The Bulldogs opened SEC play by winning two of three matches at a home quad at Inverness Golf Club Thursday.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 217 at Inverness. Saline won the quad with a score or 189. Tecumseh shot 227 and Ann Arbor Huron had just three golfers and could not turn in a score.

Baldwin led Chelsea with a round of 48.

Reisner shot a round of 53 with Evers one stroke back at 54.

Martin shot a 62, Kailyn Porter 67, and Addison McCarthy 70.

(Photos by Mike Williamson)