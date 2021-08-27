Weekly Road Work Aug 30 - Sept 5

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October

Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure August 30 - Sept. 2

Ann Arbor Maple Rd between Blueberry Ln and Newport Rd Road closure August 26 - Sept. 3

Bridgewater Hogan Rd between Allen Rd and the old gravel pit entrance Intermittent lane closure Week of August 30 (delayed start)

Bridgewater Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 16 - 30

Dexter Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work -roadside mowing August 30 - Sept. 10

Freedom Steinbach Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane closure August 16 - Sept. 2 (extended)

Lima Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 30 - Sept. 24

Lodi Intersection of Wagner Rd and Waters Rd Intersection closure August 11 - Sept. 17

Lodi Zeeb Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Ellsworth Rd Road closure July 30 - Sept. 30

Lodi Waters Rd between Tessmer Rd and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closure August 30 - Sept. 10

Lyndon Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing August 30 - Sept. 10

Northfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 19 - Sept. 17

Pittsfield Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St Intermittent lane closure August 9 - Nov. 19

Pittsfield Maple Rd between Textile Rd and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure August 23 - Sept. 3

Saline Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 23 - Sept. 17

Scio Intersection of Wagner Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd Intermittent lane closure August 9 - Sept 3 (extended)

Scio Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 16 - 30

Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - late Sept. (extended)

Sharon Washburne Rd between Jacob Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd Intermittent lane closure August 23 - Sept. 2 (extended)

Superior Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd Road closure August 9 - October

Superior Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd Shoulder closure August 2 - Nov.

Sylvan, City of Chelsea Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - August 31

Webster Northfield Church Rd between Jennings Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure August 30 - Sept. 2 (extended)

York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early Sept.

York Hack Rd between county line and Dennison Rd Intermittent lane closure August 30 - Sept. 24

Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane and ramp closures June 7 - October