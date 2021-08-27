Chelsea Expo Returns October 2nd

From Chelsea Senior Center

The Chelsea Expo is back – for its 14th year. Normally held in the spring, the 2020 edition was cancelled due to COVID and for the same reason was delayed until the fall this year. Over 100 vendors, including area businesses, crafters, non-profits, and school groups, will have booths on display at the Chelsea Senior Center within the Washington Street Education Center (WSEC) – 512 Washington Street. This fun and interesting event runs from 11:30 to 3:00.

As the event organizer, the Chelsea Senior Center engages community partners and volunteers of all ages to make this family-friendly event a huge success. Come find out what your community has to offer and enjoy free goodie bags and door prizes. Stop by the best-ever bake sale and lunch will be served in the cafeteria. With free admission and parking, it’s a fun day and a fun way to explore your community.

All exhibits will be indoors, so rain or shine, plan to meet your friends, bring your family and join us. As of now, it is anticipated that this will be a mask-required event. Call 734-475-9242 for more information or visit chelseaseniors.org.

Photo credits: Chelsea Senior Center