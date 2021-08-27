Saline Golfers Sweep SEC Quad at Chelsea

The Saline girls' golf team rolled to three SEC wins at Inverness Golf Club in Chelsea Thursday afternoon.

The Hornets fired a team score of 189 to easily claim three wins. They beat out Chelsea with 217 and Tecumshe 227. Ann Arbor Huron had just three golfers and could not field a full team.

Freshman Grace Celso fired a five-under par round of 41 to lead Saline to the win.

Grace Celso led Saline with a round of 41 at Chelsea

Sophomore Jordan Wickham had a strong showing with a score of 44.

Laura Swanger shot 51, Hailey Malinczak 53, Catherine Eliason 54, and Grace Munn 58.

(Photos by Mike Williamson)