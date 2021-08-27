Saline Fair To Start September 1

The Saline Fair will be back, September 1, after being forced to skip a year due to the Coronavirus. The eighty-fifth fair will bring back a lot of the classics people remember, as well as a few new attractions.

“The Comedy Farm Magic Review is new. It deals with agriculture. It takes place three times each day, Wednesday. The rest of the week, it’s at 12:30 and 6:30,” Saline Fair President Nancy Thelen said. “We also [will have] the Brick Town Lego display by Justin Pankey in building D. That’s a big Lego display that is all put together and I believe it is going to be a country scene.”

Image Credit - Nancy Thelen

The fair will take place at the corner of Pleasant Lake Road and Ann Arbor-Saline Road. It will be $7 for anyone eleven and older to get in, but depending on what day you come and who you are, discounts are available.

Wednesday’s proceedings will kick off with a cement slab tractor pull and pig club judging, according to the schedule. There will also be a Saline Area Schools alumni get together and Saline AG Olympics. Anyone wearing Saline Area Schools apparel will be able to get in free. They will also get $2 off admission for anyone who also shows up wearing Saline clothes on Friday.

Thursday is going to be children’s day, with activities in buildings B and E from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a junior livestock auction at 7 p.m.

Image Credit - Nancy Thelen

Saline Automotive will be sponsoring on Friday, which will be both Senior’s Day and Ladies’ Day. Seniors in the community will be recognized at 1 p.m. in Building B, which will also have a Talent Show at 6:30 p.m. The Saline Dog of the Year will be announced at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a pie contest at 6:00 p.m. and a Super Kicker Rodeo at 7:00 p.m. Seniors who get in before 1 p.m. will get in free.

Military, healthcare workers and first responders will be honored on Saturday, with proceedings taking place from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. Students thinking about a career in STEM will be able to look at their career options in Building E, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The hero’s being honored on Saturday will be able to get in free.

“It is all about the kid’s events for us. The little one is always fascinated by science experiments so we will be checking out the STEM Activities this year.,” City Manager Saline O’Toole said.

Image Credit - Nancy Thelen

Three Men and a Tenor will start their three hour performance at 6:00 p.m., September 4. In full disclosure: the editor of this newspaper is part of Three Men and a Tenor.

The fair will finish with Agriculture Day on September 5. There will be a compact tractor pulling event at 10:00 a.m. car and tractor show will go from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will also be a lama event and music provided by the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic at 5:00 p.m.

Image Credit: Nancy Thelen