Bulldogs Rout Trenton in Season Opener

The Chelsea football team picked up where they left off from last season as the Bulldogs routed Trenton 40-0 in the 2021 season opener Friday night.

The Bulldogs are coming off three straight state semifinals appearances, inculding one trip the the finals at Ford Field and in the season opener, they looked like they could be shooting for another post season run in Division 4.

The defense was stifling and the Bulldogs offense was impressive on the ground and in the air against Trenton.

The Trojans took the opening kickoff but just a few plays in fumbled and it was recovered by Jason Skoczylas.

A minute late Lucas Dunn hit Lucas Hanifan with an 11-yard touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead.

Lucas Hanifan dives into the endzone for a touchdown against Trenton

The Bulldogs defense forced a punt and Nick Fisk retruned it to the Trenton 20 yard line. Two plays later Trent Hill scored from eight-yards out to give Chelsea a 12-0 lead after one quarter.

Early in the second quarter Hill made a nice cutback and sprinted 60 yards to the endzone to give Chelsea a 19-0 lead.

Trent Hill breaks free for a 60-yard touchdown run in the second quarter

The defense continued to lock down Trenton and the Bulldogs had a long touchdown pass called back due to a hold and it was 19-0 at the half.

Hill scored his thrid touchdown of the night early in the third quarter for a 26-0 Chelsea lead.

A short time later Ben Strzyzewski broke a tackle and ran it in from 33-yards out to make it 33-0 and after a Landon Collins fumble recovery, Cole Munson scored from 20-yards out to make it a running clock with a 40-0 lead after three quarters.

Chelsea will travel to Angola, Indiana Friday night for a non-league out of state contest.

(Article will be updated with stats when available)

(Photos by Mike Williamson)