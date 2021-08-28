The Pageantry of High School Football is Back to Normal (For Now)

Friday night felt how a high school football game should feel.

Coming off a shortened 2020 football season that did not finish until January due to the Covid-19 outbreak, fans flocked backed to Chelsea's Jerry Niehaus Stadium for the first time in nearly two years Friday night to cheer on their beloved Bulldogs.

While the 2020 football season was shortened and played out, it just wasn't the same with limited fans at games due to the pandemic. The stadiums were nearly silent so you could hear pretty much everything on the field and in the stands (Sometimes you heard things you did not want to hear). There was no band, there was no student section, there was no concession stand and while it was fantastic that the players were able to take the field, it just wasn't the same.

Friday night in Chelsea felt just right.

You had the marching band playing in the stands and at halftime, the student section was rocking with music and doing cheers with the cheerleading squad, and people were able to enjoy snacks from the concession stand.

When the Chelsea team broke through the Bulldogs sign before the game with the band playing the fight song, the adrenaline they were feeling had to be through the roof as they piled on to one another near the 50 yard line.

It had been a long time coming, but for one Friday night things seemed normal again.

Here is to hoping that we have a lot more "normal" weeks to come under the Friday Night Lights.