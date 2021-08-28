Chelsea Girls’ Cross Country Wins Webberville Invite

The Chelsea girls’ cross country team won the large school division title at Webberville’s Happy Acres Invitational Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished with 69 points to beat out Leslie with 81 and Fowler 92.

Trilian Krug won the race with a time of 19:57.02 to lead the Bulldogs. Julia Kause finished sixth in 22:08.83 and Brooke Matusik 9th

in 23:05.89.

Lauren Thompson was 12th in 23:33.49, Marah Putnam 17th

in 24:09.72, Samantha Dark 18th in 24:14.03, and Rachel Bullock 21st

in 24:28.33. Claire Zarinnia finished 36th in 26:22.09, Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay 37th in 26:22.26, and Bella Hagen 52nd in 29:58.79.