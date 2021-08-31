CPD Weekly Report 08-31-21

From CPD

Incident #: 21-1508

Location: 1100 block of S. Main Street

Date: August 25, 2021

Time: 11:38 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer responded to the 1100 block of South Main Street for the report of a fraudulent prescription that was submitted to be filled for a narcotic medication. The complainant advised that the prescription had been dropped off on August 24th at around 6:00 pm and was discovered to be fraudulent the following morning prior to the prescription being picked up. The complainant was advised to contact the Chelsea Police Department if the suspect came back attempting to retrieve the filled prescription. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads on potential suspect information.

#####

Incident #: 21-1491

Location: 20000 block of W. Old US 12

Date: August 23, 2021

Time: 11:26 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 20000 block of W. Old US 12 for the report of some graffiti that was found to have been sprayed on the westside retaining wall. The graffiti appears to have occurred sometime between Friday, August 20th, and Monday, August 23rd in the morning hours. At the time of the complaint, the complainant had already begun the process of trying to remove the paint so it appeared at the time of the report that no permanent damage had been done to the property. This incident remains closed pending any further information on a potential suspect(s).