From CADL

September is National Library Card Sign Up Month, a time when Chelsea District Library (CDL) joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind our community that signing up for a library card is not only the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning but also unlocks a wealth of enriching programs, exhibits, and online resources. CDL’s mission is to engage, inspire, and equip through evolving services and resources—and signing up for a library card is the first step to accessing all the library has to offer.

This year, Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author, and executive producer is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In her new role, Dias will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card. During September, CDL will offer extra incentive to sign up for a library card with a drawing for all first-time library card applications. Adults and youth will be entered to win a gift card ($50 for adults, $25 for youth) to the business of their choice within the CDL service area.

There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources, and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions. Chelsea District Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community.

Children enjoy storytimes and activities that promote early literacy. Teens find a safe place to hang out and explore virtual reality technology, cool crafts, and books clubs. All students benefit from online tutoring, homework help, and test preparation. Adults can find continuing education resources, local history, and genealogy resources, book clubs, and engaging programs. All ages can enjoy the arts with a variety of exhibits, crafting opportunities, and music performances throughout the year. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.chelseadistrictlibrary.org.

About Us: Chelsea District Library is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to engage, inspire, and equip through evolving services and resources. The Library currently serves 15,010 residents in the Chelsea area including the City of Chelsea plus Dexter, Lima, Lyndon, and Sylvan townships. More than 16,000 individuals visit the Library each month. For more information visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org.