Chelsea Tennis Takes Down Three State-Ranked Teams

The Chelsea boys' tennis team finished off a big week by beating three state-ranked teams after winning a pair of contests Saturday in Grand Rapids.

The Bulldogs opened with a 5-3 win over fourth ranked St. Clair Thrusday, August 26.

Mason Strach won at three-singles. 6-3, 6-0 and Ryan Fredrickon 6-0, 6-1 at four-doubles.

The Bulldogs swept the doubles contests with Landon Napieralski/Joshua O'Brien, Lane Ford/Peter Mourad, Quinn Tjernagel/Reed Murray, and Colin Wacker/Michael Struk all picking up wins.

Chelsea then took two at the Grand Rapids quad which featured all four team being ranked in the top ten of Division 3.

The Bulldogs beat Forest Hills Eastern 5-3

Mason Strach clinched the match by winning an amazing three set match 6-4, 6-7 (4) 15-13 in a third-set tiebreaker.

Doubles wins went to Napieralski/O'Brien, Ford/Mourad, and Wacker/Struk.

The Bulldogs beat Grand Rapids Christian 6-2.

Lucas Hopkins, Strach, and Fredrickson were victorious in singles, while Napieralski/O'Brien, Ford/Mourad, and Wacker/Michael Struk won their doubles matches.