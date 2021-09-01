A Fascinating Look at St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Hospital

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

It began, as most things do for me, with a question – What is the relationship of all the names and logos associated with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea?

I had the opportunity to ask St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea (SJMC) President Nancy Graebner-Sundling that question. Nancy and SJMC Public Relations Specialist Bobby Maldonado treated me to what I can only describe as a fascinating history of our hometown hospital that elevated my already high level of pride in the institution.

“In the year 2000, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea employed under 30 medical staff members. Today, with our joint venture, we have over 800 medical staff. It’s just shocking.”

Nancy got my attention with that statement. She and Bobby went on to explain how that happened.

In the beginning, in September 1970, Chelsea Community Hospital (CCH) opened as a small, private community hospital and remained so for almost four decades. In 2009, CCH merged with what was then called St. Joseph Mercy Health System, which is owned by Trinity Health headquartered in Livonia.

“Trinity Health is a large, national Catholic health system,” explained Nancy. “We have acute care facilities, medical groups, home care, skilled nursing facilities, and ambulatory surgery centers in 22 states from coast to coast.”

Trinity Health also owns a Catholic health system on the west side of Michigan named Mercy Health St. Mary’s.

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea has received national recognition for its high-quality patient care and has won a plethora of awards in recent years.

“I think at some point, the St. Joseph Mercy Health System and Mercy Health St. Mary’s on the west side of the state, in the years to come, will become known as Trinity Health Michigan Hospitals,” explained Nancy. “But right now, we’ve still got lots of brands and lots of logos, and we’re working on that.”

June 2014, after more than five years as a member of the St. Joseph Health System, the Chelsea Community Hospital name was changed to St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea. (Nancy came to the hospital in 2012).

On July 1, 2018, Michigan Medicine bought 49% of SJMC from Trinity Health, and Chelsea’s community hospital became a joint venture with Michigan Medicine. Trinity retained a controlling interest of 51% ownership.

To be clear, SJMC is the only joint venture and shared asset between Michigan Medicine and Trinity Health. Everything else remains separate between the two institutions.

So, why? Why merge two facilities that are already near each other? The answer to this is where SJMC’s growth has (ahem) shot up.

“Michigan Medicine is a large tertiary trauma center,” explained Nancy. “They have patients come in from all over the world. They found that they had patients that could be cared for in a community hospital setting, occupying beds in their high acuity tertiary hospital. They had to turn away transplant patients and complex trauma patients because their beds were full of patients who could be cared for in a less specialized facility.”

Michigan Medicine needed a partner to have their patients cared for in a community hospital setting, not requiring that high acuity tertiary care. SJMC had available capacity. This was the impetus of the joint venture between Michigan Medicine and SJMC.

And by no means was this a benefit to Michigan Medicine only.

“At the end of the day, we are bringing higher quality, higher specialized care to a small community like Chelsea, and I think everyone wins,” said Bobby. “Doctors can collaborate with more and more specialists and bring better care to local residents.”

“The great news for our community was that it did expand services here in Chelsea so that we can take care of our community,” explained Nancy. “Michigan Medicine shifted a lot of new surgical cases here—new types of urology surgery, bariatrics, minimally invasive, endocrine, plastics, colorectal—a more expansive portfolio of general surgery and just about every kind of service line that you can think of for surgery.”

The expansion includes two more operating rooms, robotic surgery, and an increase in inpatient rehab from six beds to 24. “We have added a Michigan Hospitalist program here so that we actually have higher acuity inpatients on the Michigan Hospitalist service,” said Nancy.

The new IHA office building just around the corner from the hospital on Old US-12 is expected to be open next summer.

I asked about IHA and how it fits into the scheme of things and learned that IHA is the physician group employed by Trinity Health.

“We really feel proud that we still have the culture that Chelsea Community Hospital had in the seventies, eighties, and nineties,” said Nancy. “We’ve tried to make sure that we’re offering safe, high-quality care in a culture where we’re still neighbors serving neighbors.”

“It’s important to note that the hospital does retain its Catholic identity,” added Bobby. “Even with the joint venture, SJMC continues to follow a core set of values and a mission that reflects our Catholic identity.”

“The most important thing to us is that we are here to serve, and we’re here to do it extremely well with a very safe patient environment,” concluded Nancy. “I am most proud of that.”

Photos by Doug Marrin