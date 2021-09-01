Dexter Golf Downs Tecumseh at Home Dual

The Dexter girls' golf team hosted Tecumeh in a SEC dual meet at the Polo Field Golf Club in Ann Arbor Wednesday and came away with a 196-223 win over the Indians.

Olivia Naylor fired a round of 43 to win medalist honors at the meet.

Camryn Chase and Clare McCormick each shot rounds of 49 for the Dreads. Hannah Finch and Sophia Steinert each finished with rounds of 55, Gaby Matos 56, and Shelby Waltz 64.

Lucy Whelan led Tecumseh with a score of 45.

Photos by Mike Williamson



