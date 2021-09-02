Chelsea Tennis Battles to Tie With Skyline

The Chelsea tennis team battled its fourth straight state-ranked team and came away with a 4-4 draw with D1 Ann Arbor Skyline Wednesday.

The Bulldogs and Eagles split eight matches with Skyline winning all the singles matches and Chelsea sweeping all four doubles flights.

The match of the night was at one-doubles where Landon Napieralski and Joshua O'Brien pulled out a three-set tiebreaking win 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 to clinch the tie for the Bulldogs.

Lane Ford and Peter Mourad won their two-doubles matche 6-3, 7-6 (3), while Quinn Tjernagel and James Murray teamed to win three-doubles 6-3, 6-2.

Colin Wacker and Michael Struk claimed victory at four-doubles 6-4, 6-4.

Hunter Napieralski dropped his one-singles match 6-2, 6-2, while Lucas Hopkins fell 6-4, 6-2 at two-singles. Mason Strach fell in three-singles 6-1, 6-3, and Ryan Fredrickson dropped his four-singles match 6-4, 6-2.

Photos by Mike Williamson



