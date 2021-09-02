Chelsea Field Hockey Falls to Huron

The Chelsea field hockey team dropped a pair of games to some stiff competition this week as the Bulldogs fell to D1 powerhouses Ann Arbor Pioneer and Ann Arbor Huron to fall to 1-3 overall on the season.

The Bulldogs could not get much going against Pioneer as Chelsea fell to the 2020 state runner-up 7-0.

Pioneer dominated the contest by peppering Bulldog goaltenders Nina Faupel and Elizabeth Lane with shot after shot all night.

Huron scored early Wednesday night to take a 1-0 lead, but Braiden Scheffler tied it up with an assist to Lauren Weinrich to make it 1-1 with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

It would stay 1-1 until the third when Huron found the net to take a 2-1 lead early in the second half.

The Bulldogs put the pressure on Huron and had a few chances off corner kicks, but could not score the equalizer and the River Rats held on for the 2-1 win.

Faupel and Lane were once again strong in net for Chelsea, keeping the game close in the second half.