Grass Lake Photo Contest to be Held Sept 11

Submitted by Dale Fisher Photography

Get your cameras out!

Take a photograph in one of the categories, print & mat then bring it to the Grass Lake Community Events Pavilion on Saturday, September 11 from 8:30 am-9:30 am. Judging is at 10 am. Ribbons and Prizes will be awarded.

PRIZES-1st Prize- $25 Gift Certificate (or Cash Prize) & Blue Ribbon; 2nd Prize- $15 Gift Certificate (or Cash Prize) & Red Ribbon; 3rd Prize- $10 Gift Certificate (or Cash Prize) & White Ribbon.

The photographic art will be displayed until 2 pm. Art must be picked up at 2 pm. This photo contest is open to everyone, not just Grass Lake residents. The Friends of Grass Lake are proud sponsors of this event. Photographs will be judged by local photographers Dale Fisher & Joanne Ackerman.

The Grass Lake Sesquicentennial Community Fair will be held on Saturday, September 11 and is located inside the Grass Lake Community Events Pavilion from 10 am-2 pm. These events complement the Heritage Day festivities, which run from 10 am - 4 pm and feature crafts, demonstrations, auctions, silent auctions, ice cream social, street dance, cows, ponies, and a rabbit.