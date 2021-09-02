Weekly Road Work, Sept 6 - 12

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October

Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure August 30 - Sept. 10 (extended)

Ann Arbor Maple Rd between Blueberry Ln and Newport Rd Intermittent lane closure August 26 - Sept. 10 (extended)

Ann Arbor Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Sept. 7 - 17

Ann Arbor Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 7 - 30

Augusta Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 7 - 30

Bridgewater Hogan Rd between Allen Rd and the old gravel pit entrance Intermittent lane closure Sept. 9 - 17 (delayed start)

Freedom Steinbach Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane closure August 16 - Sept. 17 (extended)

Lodi Intersection of Wagner Rd and Waters Rd Intersection closure August 11 - Sept. 17

Lodi Zeeb Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Ellsworth Rd Road closure July 30 - Sept. 30

Lodi Waters Rd between Tessmer Rd and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closure August 30 - Sept. 10

Lyndon Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 7 - 30

Northfield Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work -roadside mowing Sept. 7 - 17

Pittsfield Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St Intermittent lane closure August 9 - Nov. 19

Pittsfield Maple Rd between Textile Rd and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure August 23 - Sept. 10 (extended)

Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - late Sept. (extended)

Sharon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 7 - 17

Sharon Washburne Rd between Jacob Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd Intermittent lane closure August 23 - Sept. 17 (extended)

Superior Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd Road closure August 9 - October

Superior Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd Shoulder closure August 2 - Nov.

Sylvan, City of Chelsea Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - late Sept. (extended)

Webster Northfield Church Rd between Jennings Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure August 30 - Sept. 24 (extended)

Webster Merrill Rd between Barker Rd and the county line Intermittent lane closure Week of August 23 - Sept. 17 (extended)

York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early Sept.

York Hack Rd between county line and Dennison Rd Intermittent lane closure August 30 - Sept. 30