The Chelsea girls' golf team came up short against a powerul Ann Arbor Pioneer team Tuesday as the Bulldogs fell 183-214 at Washtenaw Golf Club.

Junior Anna Reisner led the Bulldogs with a round of 45.

Maggie Baldwin followed with a score of 52, while Kailyn Porter shot 58. Andi Evers finished with a 59, Piper Diesing 62 and Sara Martin 66.

The Bulldogs host Jackson and Skyline in a SEC tri-meet at Inverness Thursday.