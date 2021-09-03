Dreads Rout Skyline to Move to 2-0

The Dexter football team opened SEC Red play in impressive fashion Thursday night as the Dreadnaughts routed Ann Arbor Skyline 42-6.

The blowout win improved to Dreadnaughts to 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2002 and they will shoot for 3-0 next week in the home opener against a physical Bedford team. Dexter football has not started with three straight wins since 1966.

The Dreadnaughts started fast and never let up Thursday night against Skyline.

They took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards for a score when Cal Bavineau connected with Braeden Fuson for a 28-yard touchdown on 4th

and 13 to take a 7-0 lead.

After a punt Cole Cabana scored the first of his four touchdowns from nine yards out to quickly make it 14-0 and the Dreads were rolling.

Cabana would bust across from a yard out to make it 21-0, but Skyline would try to answer.

The Eagles returned a kickoff 80 yards to the Dexter 10, but it was called back because of two penalties and Skyline would take over at its own 14-yard line. Two plays later Skyline connected for a 76-yard pass to the Dexter eight-yard line, but the Dexter defense tightened. On fourth down Micah Davis intercepted a pass in the endzone to end the threat on the final play of the first quarter. The interception was Davis’s third pick in two games for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter did not take long to strike in the second when Cabana sprinted in from 54 yards out to make it 28-0.

After a punt, Bavineau hit Fuson in stride for a 70-yard TD pass to make it 35-0 midway through the second.

The Dexter defense held once again, and Cabana would find the endzone for the fourth time with a 14-yard TD run to make it 42-0 at the half and set up a running clock in the second half.

Skyline would score on a 30-yard run in the fourth quarter to make the final 42-6.

Cabana finished with 158 yards on 17 carries and the four touchdowns.

Bavineau was 12-18 passing for 202 yards and two TD’s and rushed for 49 yards on eight carries.

Fuson caught six passes for 134 yards and two scores, Cabana two for 25, Brennan Parachek one for 13, Ty Rychener two for 24, Wyatt Novara one for six, and Cole Darby one for four yards.

Andrew Gersh led the defense with eight tackles, while Noah Drummond added six. Niko Michos added an interception and Parachek and a sack for a big loss early in the first quarter to set up a Dexter scoring drive.