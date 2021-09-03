Chelsea HS Football Legends to be Honored at Homeccoming

Chelsea Community Foundation and Chelsea Education Foundation are recognizing Chelsea's 1971 State Champion football team and the 2000 and 2001 undefeated football teams. The two foundations will be sharing a tent at the September 24, 2021 Homecoming game, providing cider, donuts and a warm welcome to alumni, supporters, and future supporters of their respective missions. All members of the team will be admitted to the game free of charge and will be honored on the field during the game.

Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) has been providing support to Chelsea nonprofits since 1995. CCF recently provided a grant to Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) to collect contact info for Chelsea alumni as a vital component to developing a donor database and future alumni association.

Lynn Fox, CEF President, shared her appreciation with the following statement. "We have recognized the need for better communication with our existing and future donors, letting them know what we are doing and how we are implementing our grant and scholarship programs as a result of their generosity. The most important reason for obtaining donor software is to enable us to do so efficiently. We researched software vendors and landed on one that is dedicated solely to nonprofits. We appreciate that CCF saw the value to the community that CEF provides and that by enhancing our ability to communicate, manage and implement, we will be better able to realize and grow our mission."

Chelsea Education Foundation's mission is to enhance the Chelsea School District's educational experiences by financing projects beyond the District's resources and by providing scholarships to district graduates. To learn more, visit www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org.

"Both the Chelsea Community Foundation and the Chelsea Education Foundation have long been staples of support in our school community for many years. We are excited to partner with the CEF and CCF this year during our Homecoming game against Adrian to welcome back our Bulldog Alumni. We look forward to further strengthening our collective efforts to build an active Alumni Association for all of our former Bulldogs!" shared Mike Kapolka, Principal, Chelsea High School.

Anne Mann, CCF President, Lynn Fox, CEF President, and Mike Kapolka, CHS Principal, invite people to stop by the tent before and during the homecoming game to learn more about what both foundations do for the Chelsea School District community. Guests can enjoy cider and donuts donated by The Dexter Cider Mill owners Marty and Nancy Steinhauer! Both are Chelsea Alumni. Thank you Marty and Nancy!

Both foundations send a big thank you to the Athletic Department and Brad Bush, Athletic Director and Assistant Principal, for incorporating the event into the Homecoming Celebration, helping set up the tent, and welcoming them to the homecoming festivities.

The Chelsea Community Foundation is a permanent charitable endowment with assets over $2.8 million. The endowment has been built through gifts from families, individuals, and businesses. CCF is guided by Chelsea's civic leaders who care deeply about the community. CCF has invested $1.8 million into the Chelsea Community through grants to 40+ nonprofits since 1995.

The Chelsea Community Foundation has been providing financial support to nonprofit organizations through a wide variety of activities benefiting education, arts, and culture, enrichment programs for children and seniors, training for caregivers, outdoor trails in the community, leadership development, capacity building, health and human services, community development, and civic affairs. For more information, please visit www.chelseafoundation.org.

The Chelsea Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

Chelsea Education Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides funding for a broad spectrum of educational activities benefiting the students of Chelsea. Funds raised through endowments and events are managed by local investment professionals and distributed to recipients by the CEF board. Chelsea Education Foundation's mission is to enhance the Chelsea School District's educational experiences by financing projects beyond the resources of the District and by providing scholarships to District Graduates. Visit www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org.