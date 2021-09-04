Bulldogs Roll Past Angola

The Chelsea football team made the long out of state road trip to Angola, Indiana Friday night and came home victorious after a 42-14 rout of the host Hornets.

The Bulldogs were powered by a huge night by senior Trent Hill who scored five touchdowns on the ground and rushed for 108 yards on 18 carries.

Things going from the start for the Bulldogs when Jason Skoczylas returned an interception 36 yards for a pick-six to give Chelsea a 7-0 lead.

The Bulldogs took over from there with a methodical offense that saw them convert on fourth down three times on the night. Angola could not keep the Bulldogs off the field as they drove down with time consuming drives that finished with touchdowns each time in the first half.

Hill scored from eight yards out to answer the Hornets score and give Chelsea a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

Chelsea made it 21-7 on a three-yard TD run and following a big run by Cole Munson, Hill scored his third of the night from four-yards out to make it 28-7.

A 23-yard run by Hill, his fourth of the night, gave the Bulldogs a commanding 35-7 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs did not let up to start the second half as Hill found the endzone for a fifth time with a one yard run to make it 42-7 and start a running clock early in the third quarter.

The big men up front for Chelsea dominated the Hornets all night as the Bulldogs ground out 160 yards rushing.

Lucas Dunn finished 9 of 11 passing for 130 yards for Chelsea who outgained Angola 290-159 on the night.

Hunter Shaw was a perfect 6 for 6 on extra points for the Bulldogs on the night.

Chelsea improved to 2-0 overall on the season and will host Jackson in the SEC White conference opener Friday night.