Chelsea Swim and Dive Splits Tri-Meet

Chelsea Swim and Dive Splits at Tri-Meet

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team split a pair a matches at a tri-meet last week by beating Adrian 102-77 and falling to Dundee 115-68.

The Bulldogs were powered by the sweep of the top three spots in diving. Tallulah Gorby took the top spot with Amanda Dosey second and Lily Paddock third.

Bella Turner won the 100 free for the only other first place finish for the Bulldogs.

Riley Monahan was second in the 500 free and teamed with Sydney Barston, Emma Zachrich, and Hayley Hopkins to finish second in the 400 free relay.

Jessica Neff was third in the 100 breast and part of two relays that finished third. She was also part of the 200 medley relay team with Keygan Monahan, Riley Monahan, and Dosey; and part of the 200 free relay with Turner, Paiton Doyle, and Dosey.

Keygan Monahan was third in the 100 back, while fourth place finishes went to Amelia Christie in the 200 IM, Zachrich in the 100 back, and Chelsea Paddock 100 fly.