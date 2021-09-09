CPD Weekly Report 09-07-21

From Chelsea PD

Incident #:21-1585

Location: 1100 block of S. Main Street

Date: September 2, 2021

Time: 1:44 pm

INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Station the officer received a telephone call from a complainant who stated that he needed to report the theft of a large amount of lumber that had been stolen from a work site. The complainant stated that he believed the theft had occurred sometime between September 1st at 6:00 pm and September 2nd at 1:30 pm.

The complainant reported that approximately sixty (60) 2”x 8” x 16’ long pressure-treated boards had been stolen from a locked fenced-in area. The complainant stated that the lock was still secure on the gate when the theft was discovered. The fact that the gate was locked caused the complainant to theorize that the suspect(s) had disassembled a section of the gate to gain access to the work materials and then reassembled the section of the gate so theft wouldn’t immediately be discovered.

At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available. The case was closed pending further information on the possible suspect(s).