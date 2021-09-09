Fast Start Lifts Saline Past Chelsea in Field Hockey (with photos)

A big first quarter helped the Saline field hockey team take a commanding lead and hold on to beat Chelsea 7-2 Wednesday night.

The Hornets scored four times in six minutes to take a commanding 4-0 lead after one quarter.

Payton Maloney got things started for Saline when she knocked home a rebound of a shot that was blocked by Chelsea goaltender Nina Faupel and bounced right to Maloney who knocked it in.

Just a couple of minutes later Saline was awarded a corner and Maya Prasad took the pass and ripped it home for a 2-0 Hornet lead.

Payton Maloney celebrates the first of her two goals against Chelsea

Less then a minute later Emilia Little tipped one past Faupel for a 3-0 lead and Ella Talladay jammed one home on a scramble in front of the net to make it 4-0 with four minutes left in the opening quarter.

The Hornets continues to pressure the Bulldogs in the second and added another goal when Johanna Walder tipped a shot past Faupel to make it 5-0.

Johanna Walder tips a shot past the Chelsea goaltender to make it 5-0 Saline

Chelsea tried to make a game of it when the Bulldogs were awarded a corner and scored on a rebound by Jordan Siefert with 21 seconds left in the half to make it 5-1..

Maloney would score her second of the game to increase the Hornets lead to 6-1 before the Bulldogs Lia Spink slappped home a corner pass from Makayla Kegerreis to make it 6-2 after three.

Jordan Siefert celebrates her goal with her Chelsea teammates.

Saline continued to pour on the pressure in the fourth with seven straight corners. The Bulldogs defense and goaltender Elizabeth Lane held off the Hornets several times before Saline finally broke through late when Prasad slapped home her second of the game to make the final 7-2.

Saline improved to 5-0 on the season, while Chelsea fell to 1-4-1 overall.

Photo's by Mike Williamson



