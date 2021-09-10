Chelsea MI
9-10-2021 11:21am

WCRC Road Construction, Sept 13-19

We plan to reopen the Dennison Rd bridge in York Township by tomorrow, September 10 in the afternoon. Depending on contractor availability, there might be some final work that needs to be completed after the bridge has been reopened. This work will be don

From WCRC

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October
Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure August 30 - Sept. 17 (extended)
Augusta Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 7 - 30
Augusta Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work -roadside mowing Sept. 13 - 24
Bridgewater Hogan Rd between Allen Rd and the old gravel pit entrance Intermittent lane closure Sept. 9 - 17 (delayed start)
Dexter Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 13 - 30
Freedom Esch Rd between Altenbrent Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd Daytime road closure Week of Sept. 13
Freedom Steinbach Rd between Spies Rd and Ellsworth Daytime road closure Week of Sept. 13
Lodi Intersection of Wagner Rd and Waters Rd Intersection closure August 11 - October 1 (extended)
Lodi Zeeb Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Ellsworth Rd Road closure - expected to reopen soon July 30 - mid Sept.
Pittsfield Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St Intermittent lane closure August 9 - Nov. 19
Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - late Sept. (extended)
Sharon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 7 - 17
Sharon Washburne Rd between Jacob Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd Intermittent lane closure August 23 - Sept. 17 (extended)
Superior Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 13 - 30
Superior Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd Road closure August 9 - October
Superior Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd Shoulder closure August 2 - Nov.
Sylvan, City of Chelsea Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - late Sept. (extended)
Webster Northfield Church Rd between Jennings Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure August 30 - Sept. 24 (extended)
Webster Merrill Rd between Barker Rd and the county line Intermittent lane closure August 23 - Sept. 17 (extended)
York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road will reopen by the afternoon of Sept. 10 March 8 - early Sept.
York Hack Rd between county line and Dennison Rd Intermittent lane closure August 30 - Sept. 30
York Arkona Rd between Maple Rd and Ridge Rd Intermittent lane closure Sept 13 - 30
Ypsilanti Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Sept. 13 - 24
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane and ramp closures June 7 - October
Ypsilanti Wiard Rd southbound between I-94 and Tyler Rd Intermittent lane closure Sept 13 - mid-October
