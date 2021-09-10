9-10-2021 11:21am
WCRC Road Construction, Sept 13-19
From WCRC
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-March - late October
|Ann Arbor
|Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 30 - Sept. 17 (extended)
|Augusta
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 7 - 30
|Augusta
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work -roadside mowing
|Sept. 13 - 24
|Bridgewater
|Hogan Rd between Allen Rd and the old gravel pit entrance
|Intermittent lane closure
|Sept. 9 - 17 (delayed start)
|Dexter
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 13 - 30
|Freedom
|Esch Rd between Altenbrent Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of Sept. 13
|Freedom
|Steinbach Rd between Spies Rd and Ellsworth
|Daytime road closure
|Week of Sept. 13
|Lodi
|Intersection of Wagner Rd and Waters Rd
|Intersection closure
|August 11 - October 1 (extended)
|Lodi
|Zeeb Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Road closure - expected to reopen soon
|July 30 - mid Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 9 - Nov. 19
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|June 1 - late Sept. (extended)
|Sharon
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 7 - 17
|Sharon
|Washburne Rd between Jacob Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 23 - Sept. 17 (extended)
|Superior
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 13 - 30
|Superior
|Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd
|Road closure
|August 9 - October
|Superior
|Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd
|Shoulder closure
|August 2 - Nov.
|Sylvan, City of Chelsea
|Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 24 - late Sept. (extended)
|Webster
|Northfield Church Rd between Jennings Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 30 - Sept. 24 (extended)
|Webster
|Merrill Rd between Barker Rd and the county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 23 - Sept. 17 (extended)
|York
|Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd
|Road will reopen by the afternoon of Sept. 10
|March 8 - early Sept.
|York
|Hack Rd between county line and Dennison Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 30 - Sept. 30
|York
|Arkona Rd between Maple Rd and Ridge Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Sept 13 - 30
|Ypsilanti
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Sept. 13 - 24
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Lane and ramp closures
|June 7 - October
|Ypsilanti
|Wiard Rd southbound between I-94 and Tyler Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Sept 13 - mid-October