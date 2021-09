MDOT Road Construction, 09-10-21

From MDOT

Route Description County Closure Type Start Date End Date

Cross St WB Cross St from Huron St to Summit St lane closed for construction Go to Washtenaw Single-Lane 09/07/2021 10/29/2021

Ford Blvd NB/SB Ford Blvd at Dorset Ave closed for permit work Go to Washtenaw Total 06/11/2021 09/27/2021

I-94 EB I-94 from Rawsonville Rd to M-39 (Southfield) right shoulder closed for permit work Go to Washtenaw, Wayne Shoulder 09/16/2021 09/17/2021

I-94 WB I-94 ramp to /from Fletcher Rd closed for construction Go to Washtenaw Total 09/11/2021 09/12/2021

I-94 WB I-94 from I-275 to Rawsonville Rd right shoulder closed for permit work Go to Washtenaw, Wayne Shoulder 09/15/2021 09/15/2021

I-94 EB/WB I-94 from Carpenter Rd to M-14 lane closed for construction Go to Washtenaw Single-Lane 09/07/2021 09/30/2021

I-94 EB/WB I-94 from Freer Rd to Parker Rd lane shift only for construction Go to Washtenaw No Lanes Closed 04/12/2021 09/17/2021

I-94 WB I-94 ramp to /from Zeeb Rd. shoulder closed for construction Go to Washtenaw Shoulder 09/08/2021 11/21/2021

M-14 EB M-14 at Newport Rd shoulder closed for construction Go to Washtenaw Shoulder 08/17/2021 09/17/2021

M-14 EB M-14 at Dexter Rd shoulder closed for construction Go to Washtenaw Shoulder 08/17/2021 09/24/2021

M-14 EB/WB M-14 at Barton Dr shoulder closed for construction Go to Washtenaw Shoulder 08/17/2021 09/17/2021

M-14 EB M-14 from Newport Rd to Barton Dr lane closed for construction Go to Washtenaw Single-Lane 07/08/2021 10/31/2021

M-17 EB M-17 ramp to Ecorse Rd closed for permit work Go to Washtenaw Total 08/16/2021 09/27/2021

US-12 WB US-12 at Wiard Rd shoulder closed for construction Go to Washtenaw Shoulder 09/13/2021 09/16/2021

US-12 EB/WB US-12 from Ecorse Rd to US-12 lane closed for permit work Go to Washtenaw Single-Lane 08/16/2021 09/27/2021

US-12 WB US-12 ramp to Ecorse Rd closed for permit work Go to Washtenaw Total 08/16/2021 09/27/2021

US-23 NB/SB US-23 at Nixon Rd. shoulder closed for construction Go to Washtenaw Shoulder 08/17/2021 09/17/2021