Chelsea Volleyball Powers by Jackson Northwest

The Chelsea volleyball team used a strong service game and a poweful net game to take down Jackson Northwest in four sets 25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 25-11 Thursday night.

Senior Rachel Hein and junior Kayla Munson were forces at the net with a power game that kept the Mounties on their heals for most of the night.

The teams were tied at 17 in the firts set when Munson came up with two big kills at the net to give the Bulldogs the lead and they pulled away for the 25-20 first set win.

Rachel Hein with one of several kills against Jackson Northwest

The teams were tied at eight in the second set when the Mounties went on a run to force a Chelsea timeout at 11-8. Northwest would build a 19-14 lead to force another Bulldog timeout before closing out the set to tied the match at 1-1.

Chelsea fell behind early in the second set, but Munson rallied off six straight service points to give the Bulldogs an 11-9 lead. The lead grew to 19-11, but the Mounties scores four straight to cut the lead to four. The Bulldogs answered with a 5-1 run after a timeout to take a 24-19 lead and closed out the set 25-20.

Elle McGlashen opened the fourth set with eight straight servie points

Elle McGlashen came out firing in the third set for the Bulldogs. She recorded eight straight service points to open the fourth and give Chelsea a 9-0 lead. The lead would grow to a commanding 20-8 as the Bulldogs closed things out on yet another kill by Munson.

McGlashen and senior Mya Spadafore were key in running the offense for the Bulldogs setting up Hein and Munson for kills numerous times throughout the night.

Stats were not available for the contest. The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday at Okemos.

Photos by Mike Williamson



