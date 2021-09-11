Bulldogs Run by Jackson in SEC White Opener

The Chelsea football team opened SEC White play Friday night against Jackson and showed that the Bulldogs are still the team to beat in the conference in a 41-7 rout of the Vikings.

The Bulldogs rode the legs of Trent Hill once again as Hill scored four times on the night to give him 12 touchdowns in three games this season.

Hill put the Bulldogs on top 7-0 with a two-yard TD run in the first quarter.

It would remain that way until the second when Dylon Reeves recovered a fumble at the Chelsea 28 to stop a Jackson drive.

Hill busted free for a 45-yard run and then finished it off with a five-yard TD run to make it 14-0.

Following a defensive stop, Lucas Dunn hit Nick Fisk with a 15-yard TD pass to extend the Chelsea lead to 20-0.

Carson Gray then picked off a pas to give the Bulldogs great field position and Hill busted across from a yard out for his third score of the night to give Chelsea a 27-0 lead at the half.

Hill would finish off his huge night by punching it across from a yard out in the third to make it 34-0 Bulldogs.

Lucas Dawson connected with Hunter Sciackitano for a 35-yard scoring pass to make it 41-0. Jackson would add a late score to make the final 41-7.

The win was the 16th straight SEC White win for the Bulldogs who improved to 3-0 overall on the season. They will travel to Pinckney Friday night in a key White matchup between who many consider the top two teams in the White.