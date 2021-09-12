Chelsea Golfers Sit atop SEC White

The Chelsea girls’ golf team picked up another duel meet win last week then the Bulldogs took down Monroe 201-250 Thursday, September 9.

The 201 was a season best for the Bulldogs and the win puts Chelsea on top of the SEC White standings at the midway point of the season.

Anna Reisner fired a round of 43 to lead the Bulldogs to the win.

Andi Evers shot a round of 50 followed by scores of 53 by Piper Diesing and Maggie Baldwin. Kailyn Porter finished with 55, Emma Ward 64, and Libby Wacker 68.