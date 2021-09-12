Chelsea Girls’ XC Fourth at Bath

The Chelsea girls’ cross country team took part in Bath’s Bret Clements Invitational Saturday and came home with a fourth place finish in Division 2.

The Bulldogs finished with 119 points in the race won by Goodrich with 63. Marshall was second with 80 and Owosso third with 106.

Medaling for the Bulldogs were Trilian Krug in sixth with a time of 20:22.35, Kate Gaiser 19th in 21:24.66, and Lauren Thompson 29th in 22:13.28.

Julia Kause was 31st in 22:21.98, Audra Guthre 34th

in 22:28.28, Marah Putnam 52nd in 23:30.38, and Samantha Dark 72nd

in 24:33.75 to round out the top seven for the Bulldogs.

Brooke Matusik came home 74th in 24:36.76, Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay 82nd in 25:16.96, Claire Zarinnia 91st in 27:35.12, Leila Wells 94th in 27:50.13, and Bella Hagen 9th

in 28:50.11.