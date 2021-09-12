Chelsea Girls’ Swim and Dive Fifth at DeWitt Invite

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team had a strong showing at the DeWitt Invitational Friday by finishing 5th at the event that consisted mostly of Division 1 and 2 teams.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 284 in the meet won by D2 second-ranked Grand Rapids Northview with 418.

Bella Turner had a big night by winning the 100 free and was second in the 200 free. She was also part of the 400 free relay that was fifth along with Emma Zachrich, Keygan Monahan, and Riley Monahan.

Riley Monahan also had a strong showing at DeWitt with a 3rd

place finish in the 500 free, 4th in the 200 IM, and was part of the 200 medley relay that finished 5th along with Keygan Monahan, Jessica Neff, and Amanda Dosey.

Dosey came home fourth in diving and the 50 free and was part of the 200 free relay that finished fifth along with Amelia Christie, Hayley Hopkins, and Neff.

Neff earned a fourth-place finish in the 100 breast and was sixth in the 100 fly, while Keygan Monahan was sixth in the 100 back.

The Bulldogs dropped a tough 98-88 duel meet with South Lyon East earlier in the week.

Chelsea claimed six first place finishes in the meet led by Riley Monahan’s first place finish in the 200 free and part of the winning 200 free relay Hopkins, Dosey, and Paiton Doyle.

Tallulah Gorby was first in diving, Turner the 100 free, Neff 100 breast, and Christie the 200 IM.

Second-place finished went to the 200 medley relay team of K. Monahan, Neff, Chelsea Paddock, and Hopkins, Dosey in the 50 free, R. Monahan 100 fly, K. Monahan 100 back and the 400 free relay of Turner, K. Monahan, Paddock, and R. Monahan.

Neff was third in the 200 IM, Hopkins third in the 100 free, and Sydney Barston third in the 100 breast.