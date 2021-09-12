Chelsea Tennis has Busy Week

With multiple dual meets and tournaments scheduled this week, 26 players saw varsity action for the Chelsea tennis team over the last five days and came away with strong results.

The Bulldogs opened the week by taking down Dexter 8-0.

The match of the day was at three-doubles where Joe Michael and Quinn Tjernagel rallied for a 3-6, 6-2, 10-8 tie-breaking win.

Singles wins went to Hunter Napieralski, Lucas Hopkins, Mason Strach, and Ryan Fredrickson.

Lane Ford/Peter Mourad, Landon Napieralski/Jack Murray, and Colin Wacker/Michael Struk teamed for doubles wins.

The “B” team then beat Pinckney 7-1. Results were not available for the match.

The “A’ team traveled to Saline for a quad and went 1-2 on the day against strong Division 1 competition. The Bulldogs defeated Saline 5-3, fell to Ann Arbor Skyline 4-3, and fell to Detroit Catholic Central 5-3.

The two doubles team of Ford and Mourad went 3-0 on the day to lead the Bulldogs.

The “B” team traveled to Howell and went 2-1 at the quad against much larger schools.

The Bulldogs fell to Canton 6-3 but took down Howell 8-1 and Franklin 8-1.

Three doubles teams went 3-0 on the day to lead the squad. JP Chinavare and Evan Sing teamed to win at one-doubles, Wyatt Beck and Evan Grudzinski at three-doubles, and Chase Seaberg and Jordan Jedele four-doubles.