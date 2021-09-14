Fortune and Great Place to Work Name Silver Maples of Chelsea One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Aging Services

From Silver Maples

Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Silver Maples of Chelsea Retirement Neighborhood as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Aging Services™. This is Silver Maples’ first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at 17th place under the small to medium senior housing category. Earning a spot on this list means that Silver Maples of Chelsea is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 220,000 current employees. In that survey, 88% of Silver Maples of Chelsea’s employees said Silver Maples is a great place to work. This number is 29% higher than the average U.S. company.

“This recognition by Fortune magazine is another opportunity to thank our staff for their commitment to excellence,” shares Julie Deppner, Executive Director/CEO “Having highly engaged employees has allowed us to continue to provide a positive and safe aging experience for our residents during the COVID pandemic. I am so proud of the work we have done to create a vibrant culture for both our employees and our residents!” JoAnne Reynolds, Director of Human Resources said, “Creating and sustaining an engaged workforce is something we work on every single day! We value the input our employees give on these surveys and use the results to create work plans and goals to improve our employee experience and workplace culture. This national award is yet another reason to celebrate and acknowledge what an outstanding, engaged team we have working at Silver Maples!”

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“We are incredibly proud of The Best Workplaces for Aging Services. They fought bravely and saved countless lives during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the partner of Great Place to Work in senior care. “Years of research has shown how great workplaces contribute to lower employee turnover and better quality of life for seniors. These honored workplaces showcase the compassion and stories behind the research. Our biggest congratulations and appreciation go to these awardees.”

About the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 220,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.