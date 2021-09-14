CPD Weekly Report 09-13-21
From Chelsea PD
Incident #: 21-1620
Location: 900 block of S. Main Street
Date: September 7, 2021
Time: 5:19 pm
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 900 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud that had just occurred and the suspect had left the scene. The suspect was a younger female and was described as wearing an oversized sweatshirt and plaid pajama bottoms. The complainant stated that the suspect was observed walking up and down the aisles repeatedly and was observed placing multiple items into their oversized sweatshirt and left the property without paying for any items. At the time of the report, no suspect information was available to identify the suspect. The case was closed pending any further information that may lead to the identity of the suspect.