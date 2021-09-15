Chelsea Girls' Swim and Dive Splits Pair at Dexter Tri-Meet

The Chelsea girls' swim and dive's meet with a bitter rival team felt a little different Tuesday night as the Bulldogs took on Dexter in a non-league contest with the Dreadnaughts moving to the SEC Red this season.

The Dreadnaughts were still to powerful for the Bulldogs as they fell to Dexter 148-38, but Chelsea pulled out a split as they beat Monroe 123-47.

Riley Monahan led the Bulldogs with their lone second place finish of the night in the 100 fly. She was also fourth in the 200 IM and was part of the 200-medley relay with Keygan Monahan, Jess Neff, and Amanda Dosey that finished third, and the 200-free relay with Neff, Paiton Doyle, and Dosey that finished third.

Amanda Dosey finished fourth in diving and third in the 50 free for Chelsea

Amelia Christie was fourth in the 200-free, Keygan Monahan fourth in the 100 free, and Doyle fourth in the 100 fly.

The 400 free relay team of Emma Zachrich, Sofia DoMea, Sydney Barston, and Christie was also fourth.

Photos by Mike Williamson



