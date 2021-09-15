Chelsea Girls XC First, Boys Third at First SEC Jamboree

The first SEC Jamboree of the season beat out the severe weather and both the Chelsea boys and girls cross country teams both had strong showings at the race at Hudson Mills.

Team from the SEC Red and White Divisions ran combined and scored one point for each team they beat no matter the Division.

The boys finished fourth overall with 111 points and picked up 10 points, but was the third SEC White team to finish third behinds Pinckney and Adrian. Ann Arbor Pioneer finished first overall.

The girls finished sixth overall with 196 points, but was the first SEC White team in the standings and lead the Division with eight points. Pioneer also won the girls overall race.

Bram Hartsuff (11th place-16:09.8) and Jackson Dell (28th - 17:23.6) ran personal best times to help lead the boys team.

Connell Alford was the first Bulldogs to cross in 10th place with a time of 15:59.8.

Jonas Norwood was 33rd in 17:35.3 and Nick Spruce 45th in 17:52.7. Zebedee Swage came home 51st in 18:11.8 and Ethan Kapolka rounded out the top seven with a 67th place finish in 18:43.9.

Misha McElrath was 86th in 19:17.6, Colby Pfeiffer 88th in 19:22.6, and Grayson Eckland 90th in 19:38.5.

Trilian Krug led the girls with a 25th place finish in 21:03.5 and Kate Gaiser 35th in 21:48.7.

Freshman Natalia DeMea set a PR with a time of 22:08.5 and finished 41st and Julia Kause 49th in 22:45. Brooke Matusik was 66th in 23:48.2, Samantha Dark 75th in 24:34.3, and Marah Putnam 83rd in 25:18.9.