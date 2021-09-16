Chelsea Field Hockey Picks Up Pair of Wins

After playing some tought Division 1 competition of late the Chelsea field hockey team bounced back with a pair of wins against D2 opponenets St. Catherine and Pinckney this week and making it three straight wins overall.

The Bulldogs opened with a 2-1 win over St. Catherines in a game that was called early due to storms.

St. Catherine took a 1-0 lead, Braiden Scheffler scored in the econd quarter to tie the game at 1-1 at the half.

Makayala Kegerreis would find the net on a corner with 6:20 left in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.

The stroms would roll in and the game was called after a half hour delay to give the Bulldogs the win.

Chelsea then took down Pinckney 7-2 Wednesday night.

Kegerreis scored a pair of first period goals to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead after one period.

Lia Spink would find then net twice with assists to Jordan Sieffert and Megan Vogel to up the lead to 4-2 Bulldogs.

Freshman Kahlen Eckert scored to make it 5-2 and Kegerreis got her hat trick with her third goal to make it 6-2.

Laney Smith would wrap of the scoring with a goal and an assist to Scheffler to make the final 7-2.

The win improved the Bulldogs record to 4-5 overall on the season and 3-1 in Division 2.