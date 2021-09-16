Dexter Soccer Battles by Rival Chelsea 2-0

While they are no longer in the SEC White together the rivalry between Chelsea and Dexter will always be there and tonight it showed as the Dreadnaughts took down the Bulldogs 2-0 in an exciting match that was decided late.

The Bulldogs and Dreadnaughts went toe-to-toe with both teams getting numerous scoring chances, but it was Dexter that broke through with two goals in the final 15 minutes to pull out the win.

The game opened with a classy moment when Chelsea Senior Ryan Martin was allowed to start by Dexter even though Martin had tore his ICL and will be out the rest of the season. The Dreadnaughts sent the opening kick out of bounds and allowed Chelsea to sub for Martin as he hugged his teammates and coaches and left the field one last time as a Bulldog.

Chelsea Senior Ryan Martin hugs coach Mario Zuniga-Gil as he leaves the field

When the game restarted the Dreadnaughts carried most of the play early. They had some quality chances but sent three shots over the top of the net and Chelsea goaltender Shane McGlaughlin was there to stop two others.

The Bulldogs could not muster much offense to start but had a great chance on a mini break when Kellen Ahlstrom sent a shot on net, but Dexter goaltender Wiley Smith made a diving save to knock the shot wide to keep the game scoreless into the half.

Dexter goal keeper Wiley Smith makes a diving save to knock a Chelsea shot wide

Chelsea came out on fire in the second half with a large and boisterous student section backing the Bulldogs. They came out and controlled the early part of the second half with numerous shots on net.

Colin Hay sent a direct kick toward the net, and it bounced around freely with multiple Bulldogs trying to knock it in, but Dexter goalkeeper John Waidley dove on the ball to keep it out of the net along with a little help from his defensive friends.

Chelsea's pressure rattled the Dreadnaughts as they were handed a pair of yellow cards for disagreements with the referee on some calls.

Hay had another direct kick that just missed the right goal post and the game remained scoreless.

Dexter to life and tilted the field back to the Chelsea end and came away with two corner chances, but both failed.

With 15 minutes left Dexter was awarded another corner and they finally broke through when Andrew Scherer lofted the kick and it snuck in the left goal post to put the Dreads up 1-0.

Dexter's Andrew Scherer (18) celebrates his goal with teammate Cooper Barnes

A short time later JP Assenmacher picked up a loose ball and crossed in front of the net and drilled it into the corner from about 20 yards out to make it 2-0 Dreadnaughts.

Chelsea could not get anything going the rest of the way as Dexter held on for the win.

It was a well-played game by the bitter rivals, and they will get another chance when they face off in Dexter Monday, October 4.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 4-6-2 overall on the season, while Chelsea fell to 5-5 overall.

Photos by Mike Williamson



