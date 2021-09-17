Weekly WCRC Road Construction, Sept 20-26

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October

Ann Arbor Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township Rolling operation - street sweeping Week of Sept. 20

Augusta Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 7 - October 8

Augusta Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township Rolling operation - street sweeping Week of Sept. 20

Bridgewater Hogan Rd between Allen Rd and the old gravel pit entrance Intermittent lane closure Week of Sept. 20

Bridgewater Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Sept. 20 - 23

Dexter Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 13 - October 1

Lodi Intersection of Wagner Rd and Waters Rd Intersection closure August 11 - October 1

Lodi Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Sept. 20 - 23

Lodi Waters Rd between Tessmer Rd and Wagner Rd Daytime road closure Sept. 20 - October 1

Lodi, Scio Wagner Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Liberty Rd Daytime road closures and intermittent lane closures Week of Sept. 20

Manchester Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 20 - October 1

Northfield Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township Rolling operation - street sweeping Week of Sept. 20

Pittsfield Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St Intermittent lane closure August 9 - Nov. 19

Pittsfield Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township Rolling operation - street sweeping Week of Sept. 20

Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 13 - October 1

Saline Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Sept. 20 - 23

Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - late Sept. (extended)

Scio Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township Rolling operation - street sweeping Week of Sept. 20

Sharon Washburne Rd between Jacob Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd Intermittent lane closure Sept. 16 - 21

Superior Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd Road closure August 9 - October

Superior Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd Shoulder closure August 2 - Nov.

Superior Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township Rolling operation - street sweeping Week of Sept. 20

Sylvan, City of Chelsea Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - late Sept. (extended)

Webster Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 20 - October 1

Webster Northfield Church Rd between Jennings Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure August 30 - Sept. 28 (extended)

Webster Merrill Rd between Barker Rd and the county line Intermittent lane closure August 23 - Sept. 24 (extended)

Webster Mast Rd Bridge over Huron River Lane closure Sept. 20 - 24

York Hack Rd between county line and Dennison Rd Intermittent lane closure August 30 - October 1

York Judd Rd between Warner Rd and Platt Rd Intermittent lane closure Sept. 20 - October 1

Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane and ramp closures June 7 - October

Ypsilanti Wiard Rd southbound between I-94 and Tyler Rd Intermittent lane closure Sept 13 - mid-October