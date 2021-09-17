9-17-2021 9:31am
Weekly WCRC Road Construction, Sept 20-26
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-March - late October
|Ann Arbor
|Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of Sept. 20
|Augusta
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 7 - October 8
|Augusta
|Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of Sept. 20
|Bridgewater
|Hogan Rd between Allen Rd and the old gravel pit entrance
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of Sept. 20
|Bridgewater
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Sept. 20 - 23
|Dexter
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 13 - October 1
|Lodi
|Intersection of Wagner Rd and Waters Rd
|Intersection closure
|August 11 - October 1
|Lodi
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Sept. 20 - 23
|Lodi
|Waters Rd between Tessmer Rd and Wagner Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 20 - October 1
|Lodi, Scio
|Wagner Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Liberty Rd
|Daytime road closures and intermittent lane closures
|Week of Sept. 20
|Manchester
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 20 - October 1
|Northfield
|Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of Sept. 20
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 9 - Nov. 19
|Pittsfield
|Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of Sept. 20
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 13 - October 1
|Saline
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Sept. 20 - 23
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|June 1 - late Sept. (extended)
|Scio
|Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of Sept. 20
|Sharon
|Washburne Rd between Jacob Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Sept. 16 - 21
|Superior
|Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd
|Road closure
|August 9 - October
|Superior
|Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd
|Shoulder closure
|August 2 - Nov.
|Superior
|Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of Sept. 20
|Sylvan, City of Chelsea
|Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 24 - late Sept. (extended)
|Webster
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 20 - October 1
|Webster
|Northfield Church Rd between Jennings Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 30 - Sept. 28 (extended)
|Webster
|Merrill Rd between Barker Rd and the county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 23 - Sept. 24 (extended)
|Webster
|Mast Rd Bridge over Huron River
|Lane closure
|Sept. 20 - 24
|York
|Hack Rd between county line and Dennison Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 30 - October 1
|York
|Judd Rd between Warner Rd and Platt Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Sept. 20 - October 1
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Lane and ramp closures
|June 7 - October
|Ypsilanti
|Wiard Rd southbound between I-94 and Tyler Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Sept 13 - mid-October
|Ypsilanti
|Paved local roads with curbs throughout the township
|Rolling operation - street sweeping
|Week of Sept. 20