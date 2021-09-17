Ballet Chelsea 2021 Digital Fundraising Campaign “Partner With Us”

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Ballet Chelsea is embarking upon their second annual Digital Fundraising Campaign beginning October 19 through October 29. Last year’s campaign raised $41,000 with a whopping 85% of the fundraising done by students and studio dancers.

Ballet Chelsea begins this performance year with renewed feelings of hope and optimism. Last year, the organization faced the pandemic with determination and confidence that they would somehow find a way through the crisis, emerging a more vital, more resilient organization. While Covid-19 continues to challenge everyone, nonprofit arts organizations represent a sector hit particularly hard; all face much slower recovery. Nevertheless, ballet Chelsea remains grateful for the community help that has supported the organization in many ways. Generous financial support provided necessary resources which enabled Ballet Chelsea to continue to educate, create and share dance with the public.

“We’ve set a $30,000 goal to raise funds needed to keep our organization moving and viable,” shared Jean Delwiche, Director of Business Management. “We continue to work diligently to create an instructional curriculum that maintains our commitment to high-caliber dance instruction while also remaining flexible to ever-changing circumstances due to COVID-19.”

Throughout this long pandemic, Ballet Chelsea pulled from their deepest creative artistic selves to create unprecedented productions. These productions were innovative, creative, empathetic, compassionate, and artistically relevant at low cost or free to the public. Peruse photos from some of these events at this link, and click the links below to learn more.

Ballet Chelsea joined the rest of the world in learning to “zoom” and, in doing so, connected with students and colleagues locally and beyond. Staff delivered a flexible curriculum that would allow students to continue their dance education in their own spaces.

BC leaders collaborated with the Chelsea Fairgrounds to offer their annual Summer Dance Intensive in an open-air barn. The organization allowed many students to learn and move safely while providing work for staff and alumni.

BC’s talented Adaptive Dance staff served at-risk students by creating Adaptive Dance Videos that could be safely shared with a broad constituency across many school districts. To learn more about ADP, visit balletchelsea.org/adaptive-dance-program-adp.

BC’s artistic team created A Very Merry Nutcracker by filming outdoors in the magically transformed Chelsea Fairground’s barn to offer a family-friendly holiday drive-in movie. View the trailer on their YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-xtlf7V-xg

Through rich collaboration with other arts organizations and staff, BC presented two virtual performances that the public could view free of charge, fulfilling one of Ballet Chelsea’s most cherished goals of sharing art free of charge with our communities. Ballet Chelsea and the Chelsea Chamber Players partnered for a collaborative production Reflections - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoJjULTFFtc. This collaboration honored Ballet Chelsea alumna Lauren (Mitchell) Wolff is a nurse, wife, daughter, and friend, Lauren, diagnosed with cancer. Lauren’s community gathered to support her.

Ballet Chelsea re-imagined the classic fairy tale, Sleeping Beauty, offering a family-friendly performance in the beautiful outdoor amphitheater at Robin Hill Farms.

Ballet Chelsea presented families an opportunity to see student progress in person, showcased in a Year-End Class Celebration. This event brought Ballet Chelsea full circle, returning to the Chelsea Fairground Barn that provided the first backdrop for their creative strategies.

Ballet Chelsea performed at the Sounds & Sights celebrations, sharing dance with the community.

While the pandemic continues to challenge Ballet Chelsea, they push forward with new, exciting collaborative material. They have already started planning for their next season. Artistic Director Wendi DuBois reached out to Sara Cumming, the Director of Chelsea Chamber Players, to create a project for young, talented musicians to accompany a new work created for high school dancers.

Once again, the holiday favorite, The Nutcracker, will be performed at Potter Center with the Jackson Symphony Orchestra. And next spring, Ballet Chelsea will present new work, Little Women, and other exciting contemporary pieces created by Ballet Chelsea alumni. Ballet Chelsea’s Board of Directors is committed to raising funds to provide scholarships for students with financial needs. “We’re committed to remaining a source of joy, empowerment, health, and well-being for our community,” shared Board President John Shea.

“None of our work would be possible without you. Your support is crucial for continued development. Ballet Chelsea has learned to work on and through multiple platforms and remains committed to growing our community connections into the future. Our commitment to excellence in dance education for all who wish to dance remains at the forefront of our mission. Ballet Chelsea’s deep investment into the communities we serve will continue to result in the access to movement and music for all.” Wendi DuBois, Ballet Chelsea Artistic Director.

Ballet Chelsea needs your support during this critical time. During the upcoming Fundraiser, please consider making a gift to Ballet Chelsea by going to balletchelsea.org. or Text BALLETCHELSEA to 44-321, follow the link, and help us come back to the stage and studio stronger than ever!

“Ballet Chelsea is seeking financial underwriting from leaders invested in the well-being of our community. We need your support in bringing this unique art experience to life. If you are interested in supporting us, please contact me, Wendi DuBois, at wendi@balletchelsea.org. Thank you!”

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Ballet Chelsea’s mission is to build strong individuals through high caliber training and performance excellence while giving back to the community that supports us through arts education and outreach.