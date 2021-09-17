Chelsea Volleyball Takes Down Napoleon in Straight Sets

The Chelsea volleyball team came away with a hard fought three set win over Napoleon Thursday night.

The Bulldogs cruised to a 25-11 opening set win, but the Pirates battled back in the second.

The teams went back and forth in the second set with Napoleon having a set point at 24-23, but Chelsea rallied. The set was tied at 28 when a kill by Kayla Munson put the Bulldogs up one. Ellie McGlashen then blocked a shot at the net to pull out the set 30-28 and give Chelsea a 2-0 lead.

The third set saw the Bulldogs take a 13-11 lead, but Rachel Hein reeled off six straight service points to give Chelsea a 19-11 lead. The Pirates cut the lead to 24-19, but Hein ended it with a kill at the net to give the Bulldogs the sweep.

Hein had a big night with 18 digs, 15 kills, and five aces.

McGlashen recorded 23 assists, 12 digs, nine kills and four aces, while Munson added 16 digs, 11 kills and two aces. Mya Spadafore chipped in with 17 assists and five digs, and Caitlyn White 19 digs and three assists.

Earlier in the week the Bulldogs rallied from two sets down but came up just short in a tough five set loss to Okemos Monday night.

The dropped the first two sets 20-25 and 24-26 but battle back to take the next two sets 25-18, 25-22 to tie it up at two sets apiece. Okemos would be too much in the deciding set taking it by the score of 15-9 to pull out the win over the Bulldogs.

Chelsea will open league play Tuesday night against Tecumseh.